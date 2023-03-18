RCB announces Michael Bracewell as injured Harry Brooks replacement for IPL 2023

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 18 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore has announced New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell as the replacement of Will Jacks in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

RCB made an official announcement on their social media handle about Bracewell replacing the English youngster Will Jacks who ended up getting injured on an England tour of Bangladesh.

In their caption, they wished a speedy recovery for the injured English batter."Michael Bracewell of New Zealand will replace Will Jacks for IPL 2023. The 32-year-old all-rounder was the top wicket-taker for Kiwis during the T20I series in India and scored a fighting 140 in an ODI game. An unfortunate muscle injury to Will Jacks has ruled him out of this season, and we wish him a speedy recovery!"

RCB acquired the services of Jacks for a fee of INR 3.2 crore. But Bracewell's figures in T20I suggest that he could turn out to be an ideal replacement for Jacks. Bracewell has played 16 T20I matches and scored 113 runs. He has also picked up 21 wickets with an economy of 5.36.

As the 32-year-old all-rounder is set to join RCB, New Zealand cricket has announced his replacement for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. New Zealand Cricket released an official statement which said, "All-rounder Rachin Ravindra has been called into the BLACKCAPS ODI Squad to face Sri Lanka. Ravindra has been called up to replace Michael Bracewell, who has been released from the white ball squad to join Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.



Ravindra will assemble with the ODI squad in Auckland on Wednesday, ahead of the first match of the ANZ ODI Series at Eden Park on Saturday, March 25. BLACKCAPS coach Gary Stead said the news provided opportunities for both players.





"Michael's been a key contributor to our white ball teams since making his debut last year. It's exciting he'll get a chance to take up the learning opportunities the IPL provides - particularly as a spin bowling all-rounder."



"With a World Cup in India this year it's great to have players getting more experience in those conditions."



Stead said he had been impressed by the way Ravindra had continued to develop with bat and ball this season across all formats.

"This will be another good chance for him to spend time in the BLACKCAPS environment." Ravindra has played T20I and Test cricket for New Zealand but is uncapped in One Day Internationals. (ANI)

