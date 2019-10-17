Royal Challengers Bangalore logo
RCB become first IPL team to hire a woman in support staff

ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2019 17:58 IST

Karnataka [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday appointed Navnita Gautam as their Sports Massage Therapist and became the first Indian Premier League team to have a woman in the support staff.
Navnita will work with Evan Speechly, the Head Physiotherapist and Basu Shanker, Strength and Conditioning Coach. She will be responsible for performing specialized techniques pertaining to the preparation, motivation, overall supervision and all individual physical ailments relating to the team.
Chairman of the RCB, Sanjeev Churiwala, is pleased over Navnita's appointment.
"I am very pleased to be a part of this moment in history and another step in the right direction. The game has come a long way, in many ways, in terms of the Women's Cricket Team and how many people are watching it, the interest was long due," Churiwala said in an official statement.
"Sport is a great enabler, but it is important to ensure that the principles of equity in participation also extends to its staffing bodies. Increasing participation and success by women in all sporting arenas have made this possible and we at RCB are very thrilled to have found great talent in Navnita," he added. (ANI)

Sameer Verma crashes out of Denmark Open

Odense [Denmark], Oct 17 (ANI): Indian shuttler Sameer Verma crashed out of the Denmark Open after facing a second-round defeat against Chen Long 12-21, 10-21 here on Thursday.

Form does not matter, says Andy Robertson ahead of Manchester...

Liverpool [UK], Oct 17 (ANI): Liverpool's Andy Robertson said that their current form will not matter when they will compete against Manchester United in the Premier League.

In sports, yesterday never counts: Abhinav Bindra after Nikhat...

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Shooter Abhinav Bindra on Thursday said 'in sports, yesterday never counts' after boxer Nikhat Zareen wrote a letter to Sports Ministry saying that rules were bent to give Mary Kom a direct entry into the Tokyo Olympics.

This day, 11 years ago Sachin became the highest run-scorer

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): On this day 11 years ago, former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar scripted history in the longest format of the game as he surpassed Brian Lara to become the highest run-scorer.

Arsenal's Alex Lacazette returns to full training

London [UK], Oct 17 (ANI): Arsenal's Alex Lacazette is back in full training but his participation in the match against Sheffield United is yet to be decided, the club said on Thursday.

Wishes pour in for 'Jumbo' Kumble as the cricketer turns 49 today

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Cricket fraternity on Thursday wished former Indian Test captain Anil Kumble on his 49th birthday.

Reverse swing and spin will play major role: Faf du Plessis

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Ahead of the third Test against India, South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis said that reverse swing and spin will play a major role in the final test match.

'Rules changed to accommodate Mary Kom': Nikhat Zareen asks...

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Boxer Nikhat Zareen on Thursday wrote a letter to the Sports Ministry asking the body to give her a "fair" chance to contest the qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She also stated that rules were bent to give Mary Kom a direct entry into the global games.

Injured Aiden Markram ruled out of third Test against India

Cape Town [South Africa], Oct 17 (ANI): South Africa cricketer Aiden Markram on Thursday was ruled out of the third Test against India due to an injury to his right wrist.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold enters Guinness World Records book

Liverpool [UK], Oct 17 (ANI): Liverpool's defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has forged his name into the Guinness World Records book after the most number of assists by a defender in a single season of Premier League.

La Liga requests to move 'El Clasico' from Barcelona due to...

Atlanta [USA], Oct 17 (ANI): Spanish football league La Liga has requested the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to move the upcoming El Clasico match from Barcelona to Madrid due to the ongoing Catalan protests.

Australian women's cricket team bags 'A- Team of the Year' award

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 17 (ANI): Australian women's cricket team was named 'A- Team of the Year' at the annual Women's Health Women in Sport Awards here on Thursday.

