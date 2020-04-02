RCB deserves to win an IPL trophy: Kohli

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, who captains the Royal Challengers Bangalore, said the franchise 'deserves' to win an Indian Premier League (IPL) title and it is one of his goals to end the team's winless drought.

Kohli joined former England batsman Kevin Pietersen in an Instagram Live video session where both the cricketers discussed a range of topics.

Pietersen, who has earlier played for the franchise, asked: "Why have RCB not won a title?"

Replying to the question, Kohli said: "When you have big players, obviously there is going to be much more attention on the team. Even with this team, we have me, AB (de Villiers) and Dale (Steyn) have also played recently. All these big players have played for the RCB. So, we are always going to be more in focus."

"We have reached three finals; we have not won one of them. We have also reached three semi-finals but those things are irrelevant till the time you do not win the title. That is one of our goals and we actually deserve to win a title, to be honest."

Kohli also reflected on the Indian cricket team's transition, saying that he was lucky being in the transition zone and it was an 'astonishing' journey to reach the top of Test cricket.

"There is a natural transition that happens in every team and I was lucky that I was in the centre of that transition when it was happening. I got that opportunity to see both sides of things like what we were lacking as a side and what the world was catching up and they were becoming far more superior compared to us," he said.

"So, the plan was clear when the next lot of players come in, this is the direction we got to go in ... Together, from seven or eight in the world in test cricket, three years we have been the number one (team). It has been quite an astonishing journey and quite unbelievable because we have beaten everyone," he added. (ANI)

