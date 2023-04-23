RCB skipper Faf du Plessis names MS Dhoni as IPL's Greatest Player of all time

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf Du Plessis, on being asked who is IPL's Greatest Player of all time on Joi Cinema's show Q20s, gave a straightforward answer: MS Dhoni.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has been one of the most decorated players in the history of IPL. His IPL records are a reflection of the legacy he is destined to leave behind after he decides to hang up his boots.

He was also deemed as the biggest cricketer in IPL history by Harbhajan Singh.



Speaking on Star Sports Cricket Live show, Harbhajan Singh said, "Mahendra Singh Dhoni is only one. There cannot be a bigger cricketer than him in India. Someone could have scored more runs than him and someone could have taken more wickets than him, but no one has a bigger fanbase than him. Dhoni has accepted this fandom to heart and he respects his teammates as well. He walks with so much love and emotion that anyone else would go mad, but Dhoni has carried this love and emotion in his heart for 15 years and he still hasn't changed at all."

In the second question, he was asked about who is the greatest all-rounder of IPL, for this question he decided to go for the West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard. Ever since he signed with MI in 2010, Pollard was been one of the marquee players of the franchise, having won many games. In 189 matches for the side, Pollard scored 3,412 runs at an average of 28.67, with 16 half-centuries. He has also taken 69 wickets for the five-time champions.

But the last season with MI in 2022 was underwhelming for him. In 11 matches, he could score only 144 runs at an average of 14.40, with the highest score of 25. He hit these runs at a poor strike rate of 107.46. Also, he took only four wickets for his side in the tournament.



While talking about the player who could become the next big thing he went for a surprise selection as he named RCB's batter Rajat Patidar. A few days ago RCB legend AB de Villiers was also asked a similar question and he also went for Patidar. In a video posted on RCB's Twitter handle, he said, "That's a tough question. Maybe Rajat Patidar. The 'Pata Man'. I gave him that nickname. He looks good. He will be a stalwart for RCB in the future. I want to give it to a youngster (Jersey number 17), maybe Rajat." (ANI)

