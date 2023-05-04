RCB's Rajat Patidar undergoes successful surgery

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Rajat Patidar has undergone successful surgery for his injured Achilles Heel.

He shared his surgery update through an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"Just wanted to give a quick update to all my supporters out there. I recently underwent surgery for an injury that has been troubling me for a while now, but I'm happy to say that it went well and I'm on the road to recovery! I can't wait to get back out there on the field and do what I love the most. Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes, they mean the world to me. Back, soon!," said caption of Patidar's post.



Patidar was ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League due to his injury.





RCB had announced the news in a Twitter post.

"Unfortunately, Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of #IPL2023 due to an Achilles Heel injury. We wish Rajat a speedy recovery and will continue to support him during the process. The coaches and management have decided not to name a replacement player for Rajat just yet."

Patidar went unsold in the mega auction for IPL 2022 but came into the side as a replacement for wicketkeeper Luvnith Sisodia, who sustained an injury. Patidar smashed the fastest century by an Indian in tournament history, scoring 112* off 54 balls against Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator, which his side won. His century came in just 49 balls.

He scored 333 runs in seven innings with a century and two fifties at an average of 55.50 and a strike rate of 152.75. His exploits in the league coupled with his stellar form in the title-winning Ranji Trophy campaign in 2021-22, where he scored 658 runs in six matches with two tons and five fifties, earned him a spot in India.

RCB had named Wayne Parnell and Vyshak Vijay Kumar as replacements for the injured Reece Topley and Rajat Patidar for the remaining matches of IPL 2023.

After their recent game against Lucknow Super Giants, RCB has moved to the fifth position in the points table. They have five wins and four losses so far.

RCB will play against Delhi Capitals on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. (ANI)

