Reaching number one ICC Test ranking would be "special achievement", says Boult

Wellington [New Zealand], December 13 (ANI): New Zealand pacer Trent Boult on Sunday said that reaching the number one ranking for ICC Team rankings in the Test format would be a very special achievement and it would be a testament to the work that has been done over the last few seasons.

If New Zealand manages to defeat West Indies in the ongoing second Test of the two-match series, then the Kiwis would attain the number one ranking. If they are able to do so, then it would be the first time in history that New Zealand would become the number one ranked team in Test format.

"Obviously, it will be a tremendous achievement. But, one of those things that is grafted over many seasons and the way, looking back at last five-six years, Test cricket is my favourite format. What we have been able to achieve at home, and some special wins in overseas as well, that has been amazing," said Boult in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of BlackCaps.



"If we reach the number one ranking, it would be nice to reflect on the work that has been done over the last few seasons. It would be a pretty special achievement in my opinion," he added.

If New Zealand defeats West Indies, then the side would also topple England at the third spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

Jason Holder and Joshua Da Silva showed some fight on day three of the ongoing second Test as West Indies manage to delay the inevitable against New Zealand on Sunday here at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. West Indies ended day two at 244/6 in the second innings, still trailing the hosts by 85 runs. Jason Holder and Joshua Da Silva are currently unbeaten on 60 and 25 respectively. For the Kiwis, Boult has scalped three wickets so far.

Resuming day three at 124/8, the Windies innings folded up for 131 in the first innings as Tim Southee scalped the remaining two wickets and as a result, along with Kyle Jamieson, he also ended up with a five-wicket haul. New Zealand had earlier scored 460 in the first innings.

After a poor performance from the top-order in the second innings as well, Da Silva joined Holder in the middle in the second innings and the duo played counter-attacking cricket to form an unbeaten 74 stand. This partnership also saw Holder going past his fifty-run mark. The play was then stopped for bad light and early stumps were called on day three. (ANI)

