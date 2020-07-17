Real Madrid truly came together as team during these tough times: Rohit Sharma congratulates La Liga champions

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): India opener and La Liga brand ambassador Rohit Sharma on Friday congratulated Real Madrid for winning their 34th league title.

Real Madrid defeated Villarreal by 2-1 and secured 10th straight win with the help of Karim Benzema's brace. On the other hand, the second-placed club, Barcelona, suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Osasuna which gave Zinedine Zidane-led side an unassailable seven-point lead at the top of La Liga table.

"Another title in the bag. Real Madrid truly came together as a team during these tough times. Congratulations! Finally some good news in a year that is severely lacking any. #No34 #HalaMadrid @LaLiga @realmadrid," the opening batsman tweeted.



The club has not faced even a single defeat since the resumption of La Liga following the coronavirus-enforced break. During the match, Real Madrid completely dominated their opponents.

Benzema's two goals for Real Madrid came in the 29th and 77th minute of the game. Villarreal managed to cut the deficit with Vicente Iborra's goal in the 83rd minute but it was not enough to stop Real Madrid from winning the game.

In their last game of the 2019-2020 La Liga season, Real Madrid will take on Leganes on July 20. (ANI)

