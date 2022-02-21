Really excited about chance to play in one-day WC: Meg Lanning

Melbourne [Australia], February 21 (ANI): Australia skipper Meg Lanning expressed her excitement over the upcoming ICC Women's ODI World Cup and said that the tournament is going to be extremely tough.

The Women's ODI Cup, 2022, will kick start on March 4 with New Zealand and West Indies squaring off in the opening game.

"There's no doubt that the 50-over World Cup has been on the radar for a little while, it comes around pretty rarely compared to T20 World Cups so we're looking forward to the opportunity to go and compete. It's a pure World Cup in the sense that you play everybody throughout the tournament, and once you get to the end if you can finish on top it's a pretty amazing effort," Meg Lanning wrote in a column for ICC.



"We're all really excited about the chance to play in a one-day World Cup and obviously we're going there to win but it's going to be a pretty tough tournament to play. A lot of our players were involved in that 2017 World Cup, which didn't quite end the way we would have liked and I think since then we've changed the way we approach and play our cricket and are a lot more positive and willing to take a few more risks and I think that suited our game style," she added.

The skipper also said that the World Cup has provided a great opportunity to all the young players in the squad, as they can get the best out of themselves.

"It's really exciting for the young players in the squad to only know life as full-time professional cricketers and it's great for them to have the opportunity to really try and get the best out of themselves," said the skipper.

"We know the benefits of being full time and having access to great resources, great coaching, and being able to play a lot more cricket as well and hopefully, that continues to evolve over the next few years as well," she added. (ANI)

