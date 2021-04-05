'Really special achievement': Schutt on Australia's world record

Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], April 5 (ANI): After creating the world record for most consecutive ODI wins, Australia bowler Megan Schutt on Monday said that it is a really special achievement and the team could not stop talking about it after the match against New Zealand.

The side achieved the feat after defeating New Zealand (White Ferns) in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday at Mount Maunganui. The record for most consecutive ODI victories was held by Ricky Ponting's team as they had registered 21 wins on the trot in 2003. But with this win over New Zealand, the Australian women's team registered its consecutive 22nd win and as a result, the side created a world record.

"That was really special. Our arms went a little bit dead from holding them up so long chatting about it, waiting for the team song. It was really cool. The streak was something we did not speak about before we went onto the field (on Sunday) but we definitely spoke about it after because it is a really special achievement," cricket.com.au quoted Schutt as saying.



"Afterwards most of us did go for a bit of a beverage. It was not a late night but just some casual conversation and it was cool to see which people had played all 22 games. I am no spring chicken and I'd played a fair few of them as well, so it was cool to go through those," she added.

Talking about the ongoing series against White Ferns, Schutt said: "I think it is a really good chance for us as a team to get used to the conditions and trial the brand of cricket we want to play for the World Cup. I have been to New Zealand a few times now, so the conditions are not a surprise to me, I know them pretty well."

"It is not too dissimilar to Australia, it probably just keeps a little lower and slower with a little more swing ... but for players like (fast bowlers) Tayla Vlaeminck and Darcie Brown who have not been here before, to still be ripping through at that pace and get some swing, it is an added benefit," she added.

New Zealand and Australia will now lock horns in the second ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday. (ANI)

