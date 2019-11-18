Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan
Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan

Recent trades are reflection of the challenges we are facing, says Zaheer Khan

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 13:28 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan on Monday said that their recent trades have been made keeping in mind the challenges they face.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise has traded Siddhesh Lad to Kolkata Knight Riders while Delhi Capitals traded Trent Boult with them.
"The core of the team is very stable and experienced so this year is going to be a different one. We have had some challenges in terms of injuries. Hardik Pandya to start with has had back surgery. (Jasprit) Bumrah has been out of action with back issues and Jason Behrendorff also has had back surgery," Khan said in a video posted by Mumbai Indian on Twitter.
"That was one of the concerns and the trades were a reflection of exactly what was the planning for the upcoming season," he added.
Khan also stated that Mumbai Indians have always worked towards spotting and going with domestic talent.
"In terms of domestic talent as well, it has been trend with MI that we have been spotting and going with domestic talent. But this is going to be the end of the cycle as well," he said.
"This is the third year the IPL dynamics in terms of big auctions work differently so there is going to be some more thinking in terms of what direction we should be going in, but it's pretty premature at this stage," Khan added.
Khan said they are now looking at players released by other franchises.
"The release list is out so we will have to keep an eye on which players are released from other teams and what are the options. So, yes, that process should start very soon now," he said. (ANI)

