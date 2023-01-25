'Record-breaking start': Cricket fraternity reacts to Women's Premier League record franchise bids

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): As the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the team's ownership rights for the Women's Premier League (WPL) many people from the cricket fraternity came forward and gave their best wishes for the tournament.

BCCI announced the successful bidders of the Women's Premier League on Wednesday. BCCI received a total bid of Rs 4669.99 crore for Women's IPL which is more than Men's IPL in 2008.

"Today is a historic day in cricket as the bidding for teams of inaugural #WPL broke the records of the inaugural Men's IPL in 2008! Congratulations to the winners as we garnered Rs.4669.99 Cr in total bid," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

The BCCI announced that the five franchises for the inaugural women's IPL season were, "Adani 1289 Cr for Ahmedabad, MI 912 Cr (Mumbai), RCB 901 Cr (Bangalore), Capri Global 757 Cr (Lucknow), and JSW 810 Cr (Delhi)."

Former India woman cricketer and captain Mithali Raj took to Twitter and said she expected nothing less for a record-breaking start for the inaugural Women's Premier League.

"A record-breaking start for the inaugural Women's Premier League and expected nothing less! It will truly revolutionize women's cricket as we know it. Exciting times ahead BCCI, BCCI for Women and JayShah sir," Mithali tweeted.

"Today is the day where you get to put your middle finger up to all those people who have devalued women's sport. They have recognised something special is happening and are going to give female cricketers the platform they deserve. Here comes the #WPL," England's Kate Cross tweeted.



Team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said that WPL is a revolution and game changer for women's cricket in India.

"WPL is not just a game changer for women's cricket in India, but a revolution! Kudos to @BCCI

and @JayShah for their vision & commitment towards promoting & uplifting the women's game. Exciting times are ahead for Indian cricket. #WPL," tweeted Harmanpreet.

India's star batter Smriti Mandhana tweeted, "A huge round of applause to @BCCI and @JayShah for their pioneering move to establish a Women's #PL. This is a brilliant step for Indian women's cricket, and it's exciting to see the potential and talent that will be on display from world over. #WPL."

Australia pacer Megan Schutt tweeted, "Incredibly exciting this marks the start of an era. Great for female cricketers but also great for female sport across the globe investment equals opportunity #WPL."

"What a time to be part of women's cricket! Well done to all the team.. this is going to be insane," former South Africa skipper Dane Van Niekerk wrote.

Former Australia international turned commentator Mel Jones was also overwhelmed following the announcement. "When you have no words... but a millions words at the same time," she wrote. (ANI)

