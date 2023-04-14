Recovering really well, getting better each day, says Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 14 (ANI): Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant caught up with his teammates on the sidelines of the team's training session at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru ahead of their IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Delhi Capitals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the stadium on Saturday.

Pant is undergoing rehabilitation and recovery at the National Cricket Academy.

"I am recovering very well and I'm getting better with each passing day. I came to visit the National Cricket Academy and the Delhi Capitals happened to be there. So I met the team," Pant was quoted as saying by Delhi Capitals in a release.

"I just saw how the team's practice is carrying on. I really love to be around the boys and I am missing it," Pant added.

The wicketkeeper-batter also extended best wishes to the team ahead of their next game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. "My heart and soul are always with the Delhi Capitals. I would like to wish them all the best for their next match."

Pant, who led the Capitals for the past three seasons, has been ruled out of the current edition because the wicketkeeper batter is still recovering from multiple injuries sustained in a car accident last year.

In a post shared by IPL on their official Twitter handle earlier in the day, the injured wicketkeeper batter can be seen interacting with various Delhi squad members.

"Look who made a visit to the @DelhiCapitals training here in Bengaluru. Hello there @RishabhPant17 #TATAIPL | #RCBvDC," IPL official Twitter handle captioned the post.



Last week, Pant attended the Delhi Capitals' home match against Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. His presence boosted the Capitals' confidence, but it wasn't enough to get them the two crucial points. The fans chanted for the home team, but it wasn't a happy homecoming for the Capitals, as Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans won comfortably by six wickets.

After losing four consecutive games, the Delhi Capitals have yet to open their account on the points table. So far in the tournament, the David Warner-led side has failed to put up a collective effort on the pitch, and their batting has been underwhelming. (ANI)