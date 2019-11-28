Kookaburra red Turf ball (Photo/Cricket Australia Twitter)
Kookaburra red Turf ball (Photo/Cricket Australia Twitter)

Refined Kookaburra red Turf ball to be introduced in Marsh Sheffield Shield

ANI | Updated: Nov 27, 2019 13:20 IST

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 27 (ANI): Cricket Australia (CA) and Kookaburra will introduce a refined red Turf ball, designed to stay harder for longer, in round five and six of the ongoing Marsh Sheffield Shield.

The updated ball has been developed by Kookaburra's Research and Development team in response to off-season feedback from players, coaches, and officials, in conjunction with CA.

General feedback across Australian cricket on the existing Kookaburra ball was positive for its ability to provide a reasonable balance across all facets of the game. However, there was also a desire for the ball and its seam to stay harder for longer, and in turn produce more swing for longer periods, creating a more entertaining spectacle in a variety of conditions.

The ball will not look or feel any different to existing Kookaburra balls and has the same weight, shape, and seam as the iconic Kookaburra Turf ball. The difference lies in an updated lining of the leather which is designed to increase the resilience of the seam, having it stay harder for longer.

The new lining has been worked on by Kookaburra for more than three years. Before its introduction into the Marsh Sheffield Shield, the ball has undergone an extensive trial period that has included lab testing, training sessions, off-season matches and use in the Toyota Second XI competition with encouraging results.

"Cricket Australia is grateful to Kookaburra for its willingness to engage in a thorough and productive process of feedback, research and testing to refine the red Turf ball for use at the domestic level," CA Head of Cricket Operations, Peter Roach said in an official statement.

"Kookaburra has taken on board feedback from a variety of stakeholders across the Australian Cricket landscape and improved an already excellent product that has been used in the Sheffield Shield for many years," he added.

Kookaburra Sports Managing Director Brett Elliot, said: "Kookaburra work closely with all governing bodies in exploring continuous improvement in the game and are very appreciative of the opportunity CA have afforded us in this area.

"Managing the balance between bat and ball across Test, ODI and T20 cricket across a range of conditions around the world is an important and challenging responsibility which Kookaburra is committed to continually invest in," he added.
Kookaburra and CA will seek feedback from players, coaching staff, umpires and officials after rounds five and six of the Marsh Sheffield Shield. The updated Kookaburra ball will not be used in Test cricket this summer.
Kookaburra will look at results and feedback from refinements in a range of conditions across the world with its ICC member partners before adopting anything at the Test level with its Turf ball.

The Dukes ball will still be used from round seven onwards of this season's Marsh Sheffield Shield as planned.
This is not the first time three balls have been used in a Sheffield Shield season. Day-night matches in previous seasons have required a pink ball, in addition to the red Kookaburra and Dukes balls. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:25 IST

Will provide all facilities to Haryana players: Sports Minister...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh on Wednesday said that the government would provide all facilities to the players who will contest for their qualification for the Olympics 2020.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 22:11 IST

MS Dhoni recalls two moments close to his heart

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): India wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni on Wednesday recalled two moments, which are closest to his heart.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 21:20 IST

Narinder Batra explains the need to have high performance centres

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): The International Hockey Federation (FIH) President Narinder Batra on Wednesday explained the importance of having high-performance centres saying that India got to have those to grow in sports.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 20:54 IST

Tendulkar requests Twitter to take action against account...

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday requested Twitter India to take action against an account impersonating his son Arjun.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 20:08 IST

No better feeling than to be back on the field: Hardik Pandya

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is recovering from an injury, on Wednesday said that there is no better feeling than to be back on the field.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 19:45 IST

Hertha BSC name Jurgen Klinsmann as their new head coach

Berlin [Germany], Nov 27 (ANI): Jurgen Klinsmann has been named as Hertha BSC's new head coach after Ante Covic stepped down from the position.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 19:42 IST

Odisha to host Men's Hockey World Cup in 2023

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Odisha will host the Men's Hockey World Cup in 2023 and the matches will be played in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 19:39 IST

This is our biggest game: Abraham ahead of clash against Valencia

Leeds [UK], Nov 27 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Valencia, Chelsea's Tammy Abraham said that it is their 'biggest game' of the season.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 19:36 IST

It seems everything is falling into place for Liverpool: Micah Richards

Leeds [UK], Nov 27 (ANI): Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards said that Premier League toppers Liverpool are going through a favourable phase.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 19:21 IST

Syed Modi International Championship: Prannoy, Sourabh, Lakshya...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy, Sourabh Verma, and Lakshya Sen progressed to the second round of the ongoing Syed Modi International Badminton Championship at Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 18:13 IST

India-West Indies 1st T20I shifted to Hyderabad from Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): The first T20I of the upcoming series against West Indies will now be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on December 6.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 17:49 IST

Root has everyone's backing: Ben Stokes

London [UK], Nov 27 (ANI): Despite suffering a massive defeat at the hands of New Zealand, England's Ben Stokes said that the skipper Joe Root has everyone's backing.

Read More
iocl