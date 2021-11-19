Regret that Paine felt need to resign for historical mistake: ACA

Melbourne [Australia], November 19 (ANI): Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) on Friday expressed disappointment after Test skipper Tim Paine stepped down from captaincy.

According to cricket.com.au, Paine announced his resignation as Test skipper following revelations of a 'sexting' incident with a former Cricket Tasmania colleague in 2017.

"While respecting the decision made by Tim Paine, the ACA is saddened that he felt the need to resign from the captaincy of the Australian Test Team," ACA said in a statement.

"While regrettable, this was an historical mistake that was a private matter between consenting individuals. Tim fully cooperated in an integrity investigation by Cricket Australia in 2018 in which he was exonerated," it added.



ACA said Paine's captaincy played a huge role in restoring pride back in the Australian team and backed the wicket-keeper batter with "unequivocal" support.

"Tim humbly recognised the respect that comes with the Australian captaincy and his resignation reflects the esteem in which he held the role that he served so well in a trying period for Australian cricket," the statement further read.

"Tim's captaincy has been regarded throughout the cricket world as playing a crucial role in restoring pride back in the Australian team, both in their performance and the spirit in which they play the game," it added.

England and Australia will lock horns in the five-match Ashes, beginning December 8 at the Gabba, Brisbane.

Paine remains "committed" to play for Australia in the upcoming Ashes. (ANI)

