Released Lynn so that we can bid for you in the auction: Venky Mysore replies to Yuvraj

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders' CEO Venky Mysore has replied to Yuvraj Singh's question about the thought process behind releasing Australian batsman Chris Lynn ahead of next year's Indian Premier League (IPL).

Lynn scored 91 runs off just 30 balls on Monday in the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Teammate Yuvraj then said that he would message KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan about Lynn.

"He is someone I have seen in the IPL. He has given some great starts to KKR. I really don't understand how they didn't retain him. I think that's a bad call, must send SRK (the franchise owner) a message on that," ESPN Cricinfo had quoted Yuvraj Singh as saying.

To this, Mysore tweeted: "@YUVSTRONG12 we released @lynny50 so that we could bid for you! Love and respect for both of you champions! #IPL2020 #KKR #Legends #Sixhitters @KKRiders".



29-year-old Lynn scored 91 runs off just 30 deliveries with nine fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 303.33 for Maratha Arabians against Team Abu Dhabi. He broke Alex Hales' record of 87 not out in the ten-over tournament to record the highest ever individual score. (ANI)

