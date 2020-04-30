Releasing Gayle was based purely on "business and cricketing reasoning": Jamaica Tallawahs

Florida [USA], April 30 (ANI): The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise Jamaica Tallawahs said that former batsman Ramnaresh Sarwan has nothing to do with Chris Gayle's departure from the side and the decision was completely based on "business and cricketing reasoning".

"Gayle gave several reasons for the decision that was made not to retain him in the Tallawahs. However, the truth is that this decision was made collectively by the Ownership and Management team which did not include Ramnaresh Sarwan and based purely on business and cricketing reasoning. Further, the Ownership and Management of the Tallahwas have no political affiliation with any political organization in any country of the Caribbean," the CPL side said in a statement.

Flamboyant batsman Gayle has lashed out at former teammate Sarwan calling him 'worse than coronavirus'. Gayle, the colossal figure in the shortest format of the game blamed Sarwan for his departure from Tallawahs.

The left-handed batsman joined St Lucia Zouks as their marquee player for the 2020 CPL season after Tallawahs chose not to retain him.

"So someone has to be in his years telling him to get rid of Gayle. Sarwan, you are worse than the coronavirus right now. What transpired with the Tallahwahs, you had a big part to play. Sarwan, you are a snake. You know, you are not the most loved person in the Caribbean. You are still stabbing people in the back," he said.

Gayle has played for Tallawahs and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the past. He has won the CPL title twice with the Tallawahs and played in the final with the Patriots in 2017.

"The Tallawahs had a very disappointing season in CPL 2019 where the team finished last in the tournament. The Ownership and Management team has exercised its rights in the selection of players for CPL 2020 for the betterment of the team," read Tallawahs statement. (ANI)

