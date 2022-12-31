Renshaw, Agar recieve call-ups as Australia name Sydney Test squad against South Africa

Sydney [Australia], December 30 (ANI): Matthew Renshaw and Ashton Agar have been named in Australia's 14-man squad for the third and final Test against South Africa, as the team close to a spot in the World Test Championship final.

All-rounder Cameron Green and quick Mitchell Starc both suffered fractured fingers on their respective bowling hands.

Renshaw, who coincidentally last played Test cricket against the Proteas in Australia's infamous 2018 tour, has been waiting for a berth in the XI for more than four years. Agar last played for the Baggy Green in a seven-wicket victory against Bangladesh at Chattogram in September 2017.

Agar's inclusion hints that the Aussies are expecting a characteristically dry Sydney Cricket Ground surface, with Australian selector Tony Dodemaide citing the left-hander's aptitude with the bat could well contribute to the home side's effort.

"Ashton offers a second spin option should the Sydney pitch be conducive to turn, as it has done in the past. He also brings a solid batting component," ICC quoted Dodemaide as saying.



While everything has been going on, Renshaw has pushed his case through impressive Sheffield Shield play as well as runs against the visiting West Indies squad for the Prime Minister's XI earlier in the summer.

The 26-year-old has played 11 Tests, with his only century at the SCG, against Pakistan when he was just 20 years old.

Dodemaide said Renshaw's selection is a nod to his ability to either slot in at the top of the order, or perhaps fulfilling a role further down.

"Matthew is included as a versatile batting option who is in good form, including an unbeaten century in the recent PM's XI tour match against the West Indies. In terms of fast bowlers, it's a blessing to have Josh returning while Lance offers a genuine point of difference with his raw pace and skill. This squad will cover all bases for when we get to Sydney and assess the conditions closer to the Test match," Dodemaide added.

Selectors were coy on the make-up of the fast-bowling group however, with young Lance Morris lingering to potentially making his debut, even with Josh Hazlewood recovering from a side strain.

The third Test begins on January 4, with a win sealing Australia's spot in the 2023 World Test Championship final.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and David Warner. (ANI)

