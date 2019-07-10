Representing country a bigger deal than winning IPL: Proteas coach

Cape Town [South Africa], July 9 (ANI): South Africa coach Ottis Gibson said that international cricket remains the pinnacle and representing the country is a bigger deal than winning the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"I would like to think international cricket remains the pinnacle. It's clearly not the most lucrative, but Test cricket is still the best cricket for me. In white ball cricket, I would like to think everyone wants to win a World Cup. You feel more satisfaction than if you win the IPL. I would like to think representing your country is more of a big deal than winning the IPL," Sport24.co.za quoted Gibson as saying.

The Proteas had a dismal run in the ICC Men's Cricket World as they failed to find a spot in the tournament's semi-finals.

IPL took place just ahead of the World Cup and pacer Dale Steyn picked an injury during IPL which ruled him out from the premier tournament. Even Kagiso Rabada sustained a back strain but managed to play for the team in the World Cup.

Gibson questioned whether there is a need for every country to have a T20 league.

"Is there a need for every single country to have a T20 league? Because the T20 leagues just drag more and more players out of international cricket. A T20 league in Canada when Canada doesn't even have first-class cricket, is that good for the game? I don't know," he said.

Gibson also said that he is hoping for a contract extension as his contract is scheduled to end in September.

"For me to get an opportunity to coach in SA is a huge deal for me and my family. We have thoroughly enjoyed being in SA and we are hoping it continues, but we'll see," Gibson said. (ANI)

