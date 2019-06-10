Shabnam Singh (L) and Hazel Keech (R)
Retirement decision was Yuvi's own, says his mother Shabnam Singh

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 16:23 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): The decision of Yuvraj Singh to retire from all forms of cricket was his own, said Shabnam Singh, cricketer's mother, here on Monday.
"It was his decision to retire. Well, he has had a good career. He has won all the major tournaments, a very good accomplishment for him. He has done India proud. A mother can only stand in the back and appreciate his son," Shabnam Singh told ANI.
Yuvraj's wife Hazel Keech said that she did not understand cricket before meeting Yuvi and said the cricketer has her support for his retirement decision.
"As a wife, it is not my place to tell him what to do. He has my full support on the retirement decision. I did not watch cricket before meeting Yuvi. When Yuvi's cricketing kit arrived in 2014, I saw him crying," said Keech.
"I didn't understand the emotion at that point. I guess only cricketers can understand how it is to get picked for the national team," added Keech.
In reply to a question, Keech said: "I do not like the term survivor. Yes, you can overcome any illness and disease. People find it difficult to get rid of the taboo of surviving very hard. Yuvi does not have it in his mind that he is a survivor. He has his YWC fashion brand which generates money for his charity. He is really dedicated to his charity."
The Chandigarh-born Yuvraj captured the imagination of world cricket with his gravity-defying fielding abilities and effortless power-hitting.
"Only if I could articulate what cricket has done for me, to me! But let me tell you this, cricket has given me everything I have. It is the reason why I sit here today," said Yuvraj, whose on-field exploits defined India's last two World Cup triumphs.
A career that spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is and 40 Tests, Yuvraj imprinted his place in the echelons of cricket as a player who could pretty much win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, deceiving bowling or fierce batting.
Big events brought out the best in him -- be it his international cricket entry at 2000 ICC Champions Trophy, the mind-numbing batting exhibition at the inaugural 2007 World Twenty20 or the all-round performance at 2011 World Cup.
Yuvi is renowned for hitting six sixes in an over of Stuart Broad in the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and he was awarded the Player of the Tournament in India's 2011 50-over World Cup triumph.
"Thank you, this has been a lovely journey. See you on the other side," said Singh, adding that he would continue devoting his time to assisting cancer patients through his 'YouWeCan' Foundation. (ANI)

iocl