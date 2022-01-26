Rhodes thanks PM Modi for his greetings on India's Republic Day

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Former South Africa batter Jonty Rhodes expresses gratitude towards India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his Republic Day greetings.

Taking to his Twitter, Rhodes wrote, "Thank you @narendramodi ji for the very kind words. I have indeed grown so much as an individual on every visit to India. My whole family celebrates #RepublicDay with all of India, honouring the importance of a #Constitution that protects the rights of the Indian people #JaiHind."

Earlier, PM Modi wrote a letter to Jonty in which he stated, "Dear Mr. Jonty Rhodes, Namaste from India, On the 26th January every year. we mark our Republic Day. This is the day the Constitution of India came into being. After extensive deliberations by our esteemed Constituent Assembly. I would like to convey Republic Day greetings to you. 26th January this year is even more special because it is happening at a time when India marks 75 years since freedom from colonial rule. Thus, I decided to write to you and a few other friends of India, with a sense of gratitude for your affection towards India and a hope that you continue to work closely with our nation as well as our people."



"Over the years, you have developed a profound connection with India and its culture. 'This special bond was truly reflected when you named your daughter after this great nation. You truly are a special ambassador of the strong relations between our nations. India is witnessing a series of historic socio-economic transformations. I am confident these will empower lives and contribute to the global good. Once again. I extend Republic Day greetings and look forward to interacting with you in the times to come. Yours. (Narendra Modi)," stated further.

Republic Day Parade 2022 will showcase India's military might and cultural diversity and many unique initiatives have been included to mark the celebration of the 75th year of Independence as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

A total of 21 tableaux, 12 of various states and Union Territories, nine ministries will be showcased at the Republic Day parade this year.

The Republic Day Parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Modi visiting the National War Memorial. (ANI)

