Riaz certain that Pakistan will qualify for World Cup final

Dubai [UAE], June 22 (ANI): Despite being the second last team on the points table, pacer Wahab Riaz is not losing confidence in his side as he said that his team will qualify for the World Cup finals and semi-finals.

"We have to lift ourselves. We are each other's strength. We are all good friends and know that only 15 of us can lift the team which not even our family members can do. Pakistan plays better under pressure and we will qualify for the finals and semi-finals," ICC quoted Riaz as saying.

Pakistan, who is only above Afghanistan on the points table, have won just one match so far in the premier tournament.

However, Riaz is focused to do well in their next game and beat their upcoming competitor, South Africa.

"As a bowling unit we are trying hard, we are all focused to do well in the South Africa match. You need wickets upfront in England but we were not getting that. Our focus is on beating South Africa, and we know we shouldn't get ahead or think about the future. We need to go one by one by what to do everyday. On what we do in the now and not what is happening elsewhere. We shouldn't be thinking about the future," he said.

Just like Pakistan, South Africa also have won only one match in the tournament. The 33-year-old pacer opined that both Pakistan and the Proteas have failed to execute their skills and further added that whosoever managed to handle pressure, will win the match.

"Execution of skills is everything. They have failed in that aspect as well like we did, we had matches we could have won. In this match it depends on who handles pressure better and plays better. They will win," Riaz said.

Pakistan will compete against South Africa on June 23. (ANI)

