Richa Ghosh moves to 21st spot in ICC Women's T20I batter rankings

Dubai [UAE], March 3 (ANI): India wicketkeeper-batsman Richa Ghosh climbed 22 places to attain the 21st spot in the latest ICC Women's T20I batter rankings following valuable performances in the T20 World Cup.

The batter scored 136 runs at a strike rate of 130.76, playing a crucial role in India's run to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup. She was also the only Indian player to feature in ICC's 'Most Valuable Team' of the Women's T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka batting sensation Vishmi Gunaratne made the biggest leap in the ICC Women's T20I Batting Rankings during the tournament in South Africa with a 95-place rise to 169th.

The 17-year-old entered the Women's T20 World Cup having played only nine T20Is for Sri Lanka, but impressed in the group stage against both of the eventual finalists. Gunaratne scored 35 against South Africa and 24 against Australia to point to an exciting future at the top level.

West Indies keeper-batter Rashada Williams also climbed higher after opening the innings regularly with skipper Hayley Matthews, rising from 187 to 137 in the women's batting rankings.

Pakistan's own rising star Fatima Sana was another big mover as the 21-year-old all-rounder went through the tournament without being dismissed and leaps to the 132nd spot.

South Africa openers Tazmin Brits (up seven spots to 12th) and Laura Wolvaardt (up six spots to sixth) reaped the reward for powering the hosts into the Final.



Emerging England bowlers shone at the T20 World Cup and were among the biggest movers in the ICC Women's T20I Bowling and All-Round Rankings.

Off-spinner Charlie Dean led the moves in both lists, rising 77 spots to 50th in the bowling rankings, while the 22-year-old jumped 103 places to 77th in the all-rounder rankings.

England teammate Lauren Bell was not far behind in the bowling rankings as the 22-year-old pacer moved to 56th.

Australia quick Darcie Brown also made one of the most impressive leaps across the tournament without quite making the top-five list, rising from 26th to 3rd in the bowling rankings.

Karishma was rewarded for her Women's T20 World Cup efforts with a place in the Team of the Tournament while also rising 49 places to 27th in the bowling rankings.

The West Indies off-spinner had the third-best economy rate of all bowlers at the Women's T20 World Cup, giving up only 4.16 runs an over while also picking up five wickets at an average of 10.

Ramharack has also climbed in the all-rounder rankings, up 36 spots to 70th while not quite matching Dean's efforts with both bat and ball. (ANI)

