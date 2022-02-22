Richa Ghosh registers fastest fifty for Indian batter in ODIs

Queenstown [New Zealand], February 22 (ANI): Batter Richa Ghosh on Tuesday recorded the fastest fifty by an Indian batter in women's ODI cricket.

She achieved the feat in the ongoing fourth ODI against New Zealand here at the John Davies Oval, Queenstown.

Ghosh brought up her fifty off just 26 balls with the help of four 4s and four 6s. She departed after playing a knock of 52 runs.



The ongoing fourth ODI was curtailed to 20-overs per side after rain played spoilsport.

Earlier, Amelia Kerr played a knock of 68 runs from 33 balls with the help of 11 fours and 1 six as New Zealand posted 191/5 against India. Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine also played useful innings of 41 and 32 as the White Ferns posted a score of more than the 190-run mark.

Amy Satterthwaite also chipped in with a knock of 32 runs from 16 balls. For India, Renuka Singh returned with two wickets. (ANI)

