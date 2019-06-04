Richard Freudenstein appointed director of Cricket Australia

Melbourne [Australia], June 4 (ANI): Richard Freudenstein has been appointed the director of the Cricket Australia (CA), the board announced on Tuesday.

Freudenstein will assume the duties with effect from June 10. The appointment has been made with the full support of State and Territory Cricket Associations' Chairs and the unanimous endorsement and support from the CA Board and Nominations Committee, the Australian cricket board's statement said.

"It is a privilege to be joining the Board of Cricket Australia and I look forward to bringing my skills and experience to the organisation. Cricket is in a very strong position and has deep roots in the sporting and cultural life of our country," Freudenstein said.

"Like many Australians, I love the game and the impact it has in communities, and I look forward to working with my fellow board colleagues to help take advantage of the opportunities ahead," he said.

The CA Nominations Committee is made up of two State Cricket Association Board Chairs and two CA Directors. This year the members are Chair of the Nominations Committee Jacquie Hey, CA Director Paul Green, Cricket Victoria Chair Paul Barker and SACA Chair Andrew Sinclair.

Freudenstein commenced his career as a lawyer and transitioned into the media industry with his roles at Foxtel, British Sky Broadcasting and News Corporation spanning more than 22 years. He also has extensive board experience in listed and unlisted companies both nationally and internationally.

Jacquie said: "We are confident that Richard, as the State director for NSW, will add an exceptional skill set on the Board and bring a fresh approach that will further improve our commitment to inspiring and uniting communities through cricket."

"Richard's business acumen, skills, and corporate knowledge will add to the Cricket Australia Board and be a further asset for the sport at both the national and state level," she said.

Meanwhile, with the full support of State and Territory Cricket Associations' Chairs and the unanimous endorsement by the CA Board and CA Nominations Committee, Earl Eddings has been appointed as an independent director.

He was previously appointed in a role as the State director for Victoria, from which he has resigned. This will leave one casual vacancy on the CA board for the Victorian State Director for which a search will commence shortly.

"CV supports CA's decision to appoint Earl as an independent director and looks forward to working with him and the CA Board as we continue to grow Australian Cricket," Barker said.

In addition, Michelle Tredenick and John Harden AM are both due to resign by rotation at the CA AGM later this year. Both Michelle and John have been unanimously recommended by the CA Board and CA Nominations Committee for re-election at the AGM. Following Earl's appointment as an independent director, he will also remain in his role as Chair.

"Earl is well respected and has deep connections across all levels of Australian cricket thanks to his involvement in cricket over a number of years as a player, club president, and administrator. More recently Earl has contributed as the former co-Chair of the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Cricket Advisory Committee," Jacquie said.

"The directors nominated are all very passionate about growing cricket, and to have professionals of such standing and success, commit to our sport for another term is excellent for Cricket Australia. Today's announcements reflect our continued commitment to good governance and to building a skills-based Board aligned to the needs of Australian Cricket," said she. (ANI)