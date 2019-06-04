The CA Nominations Committee is made up of two State Cricket Association Board Chairs and two CA Directors.
The CA Nominations Committee is made up of two State Cricket Association Board Chairs and two CA Directors.

Richard Freudenstein appointed director of Cricket Australia

ANI | Updated: Jun 04, 2019 16:25 IST

Melbourne [Australia], June 4 (ANI): Richard Freudenstein has been appointed the director of the Cricket Australia (CA), the board announced on Tuesday.
Freudenstein will assume the duties with effect from June 10. The appointment has been made with the full support of State and Territory Cricket Associations' Chairs and the unanimous endorsement and support from the CA Board and Nominations Committee, the Australian cricket board's statement said.
"It is a privilege to be joining the Board of Cricket Australia and I look forward to bringing my skills and experience to the organisation. Cricket is in a very strong position and has deep roots in the sporting and cultural life of our country," Freudenstein said.
"Like many Australians, I love the game and the impact it has in communities, and I look forward to working with my fellow board colleagues to help take advantage of the opportunities ahead," he said.
The CA Nominations Committee is made up of two State Cricket Association Board Chairs and two CA Directors. This year the members are Chair of the Nominations Committee Jacquie Hey, CA Director Paul Green, Cricket Victoria Chair Paul Barker and SACA Chair Andrew Sinclair.
Freudenstein commenced his career as a lawyer and transitioned into the media industry with his roles at Foxtel, British Sky Broadcasting and News Corporation spanning more than 22 years. He also has extensive board experience in listed and unlisted companies both nationally and internationally.
Jacquie said: "We are confident that Richard, as the State director for NSW, will add an exceptional skill set on the Board and bring a fresh approach that will further improve our commitment to inspiring and uniting communities through cricket."
"Richard's business acumen, skills, and corporate knowledge will add to the Cricket Australia Board and be a further asset for the sport at both the national and state level," she said.
Meanwhile, with the full support of State and Territory Cricket Associations' Chairs and the unanimous endorsement by the CA Board and CA Nominations Committee, Earl Eddings has been appointed as an independent director.
He was previously appointed in a role as the State director for Victoria, from which he has resigned. This will leave one casual vacancy on the CA board for the Victorian State Director for which a search will commence shortly.
"CV supports CA's decision to appoint Earl as an independent director and looks forward to working with him and the CA Board as we continue to grow Australian Cricket," Barker said.
In addition, Michelle Tredenick and John Harden AM are both due to resign by rotation at the CA AGM later this year. Both Michelle and John have been unanimously recommended by the CA Board and CA Nominations Committee for re-election at the AGM. Following Earl's appointment as an independent director, he will also remain in his role as Chair.
"Earl is well respected and has deep connections across all levels of Australian cricket thanks to his involvement in cricket over a number of years as a player, club president, and administrator. More recently Earl has contributed as the former co-Chair of the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Cricket Advisory Committee," Jacquie said.
"The directors nominated are all very passionate about growing cricket, and to have professionals of such standing and success, commit to our sport for another term is excellent for Cricket Australia. Today's announcements reflect our continued commitment to good governance and to building a skills-based Board aligned to the needs of Australian Cricket," said she. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 22:49 IST

Federer, Nadal progress to French Open semis

Paris [France], Jun 4 (ANI): Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal progressed to the semi-finals of the French Open as the ace players registered victories in their respective fourth round matches.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 22:44 IST

England's Taylor, Gunn, Ecclestone return for Windies ODIs

London [UK], June 4 (ANI): Sarah Taylor, Jenny Gunn, and Sophie Ecclestone, all of whom missed England women's Sri Lanka tour, have returned in a 15-member squad for the first two ICC Women's Championship One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against West Indies, beginning June 6.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 22:07 IST

It's important to stay strong despite injuries, says Faf du Plessis

Southampton (UK), June 4 (ANI): On the eve of India-South Africa's World Cup match, Proteas skipper Faf Du Plessis on Tuesday said the team needs to "stay strong despite the injury woes" that have bogged down the side.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 22:06 IST

Jio users can watch World Cup matches live and free

New Delhi [India], Jun 4 (ANI): Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced that its users will be able to watch every Cricket World Cup match live and free.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 20:51 IST

CWC'19: Men in Blue to go Orange against England

Southampton [UK], June 4 (ANI): All 10 nations competing in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup are donning their kit colours. There is, however, an added element with five nations, including India, to wear an alternate jersey.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 19:18 IST

CWC'19: Even with replacements, SA would be a very strong side,...

Southampton [England], June 4 (ANI): India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday said that even with two South African pacers--Dale Steyn and Lungi Ngidi--ruled out of the match on Wednesday, the Proteas would be a "very dangerous side" on their day and would not like to take the opponent lightly.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 18:15 IST

CWC'19: Key players to watch out in India-Proteas clash

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at the Rose Bowl, Southampton on June 5.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 17:46 IST

Indian team has number of good players: Curacao head coach Remko...

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Curacao head coach Remko Bicentini on Tuesday lauded the Indian football team, saying there are many good players in the current 'Blue Tigers' lineup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 17:03 IST

CWC'19: Players who can have match-winning impact in NZ v BAN clash

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): New Zealand and Bangladesh have managed to start their World Cup campaign on a winning note. The Kiwis thrashed Sri Lanka by ten wickets whereas Bangladesh stunned South Africa by 21 runs.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 17:01 IST

South Africa's Dale Steyn ruled out of World Cup with shoulder injury

Johannesburg [South Africa], Jun 4 (ANI): South Africa speedster Dale Steyn has been ruled out of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup squad for the remainder of the tournament after failing to recover from a shoulder injury.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 15:59 IST

Sports minister Kiren Rijiju finalises blueprint for National...

New Delhi [India], Jun 4 (ANI): The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday finalised the blueprint of the National Sports University which will be set up in Imphal.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 15:22 IST

CWC'19: Key players to look for in Afghan-Lanka clash

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): After losing the first matches of their World Cup campaign, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will both search for their first victory on Tuesday at Cardiff.

Read More
iocl