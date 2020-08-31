Ricky Ponting has always given me freedom as skipper, says Shreyas Iyer

Dubai [UAE], Aug 30 (ANI): Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer heaped praise on coach Ricky Ponting, saying that the former Australian skipper has always given him the freedom to led the franchise.

The IPL 2020 will be played in the UAE from September 19-November 10 across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

Delhi would be led by Shreyas Iyer and the franchise has new additions like Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis who will bolster their lineup.

Before Delhi Capitals, Ponting was the coach of Mumbai Indians. Over the years, many Indian players have praised Ponting for his coaching abilities and a sense of bringing out the best in every player.

"I feel very blessed to be given this opportunity to work with someone like Ricky Ponting, he is a legend and he makes everyone feel at home and a part of this unit. As a skipper, he gives me freedom and that has helped me to grow as a cricketer," Iyer said in a video posted on the official website of IPL.

"Delhi as a team has never made it to the finals, last year we made it to the playoffs and that has given us a lot of confidence. Playing without fans will make us extra motivated in order to win the tournament for all those who would be watching from home," he added.

On Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that 13 personnel including two players tested positive for COVID-19.

However, the board did not specify as to which team has how many confirmed cases. The identity of the players and staff was also not revealed.

"13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team," the BCCI had said in an official release.

All players and team personnel are required to undergo a six-day quarantine period after landing in the UAE and everyone needs to be tested for COVID-19 thrice.

Once, they all test negative for COVID-19, the players can start training in the UAE with their team-mates. Delhi Capitals has already begun their practice as everyone involved tested negative for COVID-19.

The final match of the 2020 edition is scheduled to be played on a weekday, i.e. Tuesday, for the first time in the history of the T20 tournament.

This time, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual. (ANI)

