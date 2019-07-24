Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting
Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting lauds Ben Stokes for his maturity

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 13:46 IST

Melbourne [Australia], July 24 (ANI): Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting heaped praises on England's all-rounder Ben Stokes, saying that the latter has started playing with a lot of maturity.
Stokes was the man of the match in the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final against New Zealand as he scored 84 runs, chasing 242 to win their maiden 50-over World Cup.
"It seems like he's playing with a lot of maturity. He doesn't seem like he's in much of a rush now as he might have been. The thing about his personality as well, he's a big, strong, brash guy with a bit of an ego ... and I think as a younger person probably everything was flat out - one speed," cricket.com.au quoted Ponting as saying.
"To me, (during the World Cup) it seems like he (was) able to understand situations and play situations accordingly. That's a bit of maturity and understanding his own game and understanding what his team needs him to do," he added.
Stokes missed out on the 2017-18 Ashes due to his involvement in a court case after he was involved in a street fight in Bristol. Later, he was found not guilty of affray.
Following his return to cricket, Stokes is yet to score a century or take a five-wicket haul in the Test format.
Ahead of the upcoming Ashes series, Ponting opined that Stokes is a key member of England and even went on to say that the player is the real heartbeat of the Three Lions.
"He's a key man and more a key man because I think he's that real heartbeat for their team, a bit like 'Freddie' Flintoff in Ashes series gone by - whenever they were in trouble and they needed something, they tend to go to those sort of guys, and Australia need to keep him quiet if we're going to win the series," Ponting said.
"I think it's important that the Australian players don't let him find (form) early in the series. There are certain players you know that you've just got to hopefully get on top early ... Stokes is one that I think they need to ... make sure that he doesn't get away from (them) - and he doesn't have much of an impact on the series," he added.
New Zealand-born Stokes played a crucial role in England's World Cup victory as he starred for the hosts in the final match against New Zealand. The left-hander played a knock of 84 runs in the final and finished with 465 runs in the tournament.
Stokes is also likely to receive knighthood after showcasing a match-winning performance in the final as both Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt expressed their desire to give the player 'knighthood'.
The left-handed batsman was also nominated for New Zealander of the Year alongside Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson.
England had scripted history on July 14 by claiming their first-ever World Cup title. The final will be remembered for ages as neither the 50-over nor the subsequent super over action could separate the teams.
In the end, England were declared as the winner on the basis of boundary countback rule. The hosts had hit 26 boundaries as compared to New Zealand's 17 boundaries in the match.
England will next take on Australia in the Ashes, set to begin from August 3. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 13:49 IST

Marco Asensio's injury is worrisome, says Zinedine Zidane

Leeds [UK], July 24 (ANI): Real Madrid star midfielder Marco Asensio's knee injury is worrisome, said coach Zinedine Zidane on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 11:41 IST

Lionel Messi handed USD 1500 fine by CONMEBOL

Leeds [UK], July 24 (ANI): Argentine striker Lionel Messi has been given a USD 1500 fine by South America's football governing body, CONMEBOL over his comments about the federation's corruption during the recently concluded COPA America.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 11:05 IST

Nothing has changed for Gareth Bale, says Zinedine Zidane

Maryland [USA], July 24 (ANI): After Gareth Bale produced a match-winning performance against Arsenal in the International Champions Cup, Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane said nothing has changed for Bale at the club.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 11:02 IST

Russia's Maxim Dadashev injured in boxing match, dies

Atlanta [USA], July 24 (ANI): Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev passed away in a US hospital after sustaining injuries during a boxing match against Puerto Rico's Subriel Matias.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 09:58 IST

Huge amount of confidence post WC victory, says Joe Root ahead...

Dubai [UAE], July 24 (ANI): England's Test match skipper Joe Root has said that the team is heading into the format with a "huge amount of confidence" after lifting their maiden 50-over World Cup trophy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 09:17 IST

Japan Open: HS Prannoy stuns Kidambi Srikanth

Tokyo [Japan], July 24 (ANI): In an all Indian affair, HS Prannoy stunned Kidambi Srikanth, as he defeated him 13-21, 21-11, 22-20 in the first round of Japan Open on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 08:42 IST

Trescothick to join England coaching setup for first two Tests in Ashes

London [UK], July 24 (ANI) : Former England opening batsman Marcus Trescothick will be joining the England coaching team for the first two Test matches of the upcoming Ashes series.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 08:23 IST

International Champions Cup: Real Madrid defeat Arsenal

Maryland [USA], July 24 (ANI): Real Madrid defeated Arsenal 3-2 on penalties in the International Champions Cup on Tuesday at FedEx Field in Maryland.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 07:56 IST

Surprised not to see Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane in ODI squad:...

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said he is surprised to not see Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane in the ODI squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 23:15 IST

Women's Ashes: Wyatt, Gunn return to England squad for T20Is

London [UK], July 23 (ANI): Danielle Wyatt and Jenny Gunn on Tuesday returned to England's 15-member squad for the three-match T20I series of the Women's Ashes, starting July 26.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 22:10 IST

Heather Knight congratulates Amy Jones, Kirstie Gordon on Test debuts

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): England skipper Heather Knight on Tuesday congratulated teammates Amy Jones and Kirstie Gordon on making their Test debuts against Australia in the Women's Ashes.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 20:06 IST

Stuart Broad shares new Ashes jersey look

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): England right-arm fast bowler Stuart Broad on Tuesday shared his look wearing the new Ashes jersey with name and number on it.

Read More
iocl