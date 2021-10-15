Ridiculous how Faf du Plessis won't be playing for SA in T20 WC: Vaughan

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Friday said that he fails to understand why Faf du Plessis is not a part of South Africa's T20 World Cup squad.

Vaughan's remarks came as Faf du Plessis played a knock of 86 for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) final against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dubai International Stadium.

"Absolutely ridiculous how @faf1307 will not be playing for @OfficialCSA in the T20 World Cup," tweeted Vaughan.



In 16 matches for CSK in this year's IPL, the right-handed Faf managed to score 633 runs and he has finished the tournament as the second-highest run-getter after teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Faf du Plessis brought his A-game to play a knock of 86 runs and help CSK post a total of 192/3 against KKR. Sent into bat, CSK got off to a steady start as openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis put on 50 runs inside the first six overs. During this course, Gaikwad went on to leapfrog KL Rahul to become the leading run-scorer in this year's IPL. The much-needed breakthrough to KKR was provided by Sunil Narine as he dismissed Gaikwad (32) in the 9th over, ending the 61-run opening stand.

Faf du Plessis continued on his merry way and he completed his half-century in the 11th over of the innings with CSK nicely poised at 97/1. Robin Uthappa scored 31 off 15 balls and he proved a perfect foil to Faf and the duo put on 63 runs for the second wicket. However, Narine once again got among the action as he dismissed Uthappa in the 14th over, reducing CSK to 124/2.

Moeen Ali next came out to bat and he also played the very same way and KKR bowlers were left searching for answers. In the final three overs, CSK managed to add 39 more runs, taking the score past the 190-run mark. For Dhoni's side, Moeen remained unbeaten 37. (ANI)

