Riding on impressive T20I show, Mark Chapman included in NZ ODI squad against Pakistan

Christchurch [New Zealand], April 25 (ANI): Mark Chapman has been included in New Zealand's ODI squad against Pakistan after producing impressive performances in the T20I series which concluded yesterday.

Chapman impressed one and all with his stellar show with the bat in the five T20Is against Pakistan, topping the run-scorers chart with 290 runs.

"The way Mark's played against one of the best T20 bowling attacks in the world has been nothing short of outstanding," said Blackcaps head coach Gary Stead as quoted by ICC.

"His match-winning knock in the fifth and deciding match was particularly special and we're happy to have someone in such strong form added to our ODI squad," Stead added.

The hosts were leading the series 2-1 after the fourth match was called off due to rain. Pakistan looked well on track to win the last and final T20I with 193/5 on the scoreboard thanks to Mohammad Rizwan's 98* and cameos from Iftikhar Ahmed and Imad Wasim, however, Chapman spoilt their party.



Coming in at No.5 with Blackcaps struggling on 26/3 in the fourth over, Chapman turned the game to its head as he slammed a fiery 104* off just 57 balls. His sizzling knock was studded with 11 fours and four sixes. Jimmy Neesham also played a crucial role with his 25-ball 45* as New Zealand chased down the target with four balls to spare.

Chapman, in particular, was impressive throughout the series, having registered scores of 34, 65*, and 16* in the Lahore matches, followed by a score of 71* (incomplete innings due to bad weather) and a remarkable 104* in Rawalpindi. He was adjudged Player of the Series as well as Player of the Match for his Monday night's heroics which helped the Blackcaps draw the five-match series 2-2.

In his seven ODI appearances (two for Hong Kong, five for New Zealand), Chapman already has two centuries to his name and averages 52.40. With the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India fast approaching, the five-match ODI series will be crucial for both teams to test their talent pool and find their best combination for the marquee event.

The series against Pakistan will be a good opportunity for the star batter to make a strong case for himself in order to feature in Blackcaps' World Cup squad later this year.

Both New Zealand and Pakistan have sealed their direct qualification spots along with five other teams. The Blackcaps have been impressive in the 50-over format, sitting at the top of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League standings after winning 16 of their 25 matches.

Blackcaps ODI squad: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell, Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young. (ANI)

