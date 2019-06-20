Afghanistan coach Phil Simmons
Afghanistan coach Phil Simmons

Rift between Afghanistan coach and chief-selector out in open

ANI | Updated: Jun 19, 2019 16:42 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 19 (ANI): The rift between Afghanistan coach and chief-selector came out in the open as team coach Phil Simmons on Wednesday said that he would let people know chief selector Dawlat Ahmadzai's role in the dismissal of former captain Asghar Afghan.
"I am in the middle of a World Cup and trying to get our team to perform to the level we expect but at the end of the World Cup I will tell the Afghanistan people about the part that Dawlat Ahmadzai had to play in our preparation and his part in the dismissal of #AsgharAfghan," Simmons tweeted.

Simmons had replied to a journalist who revealed that chief-selector Ahmadzai blamed the coaching staff for the dismal performance of Afghanistan in the ongoing World Cup.
Before the World Cup, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) decided to change the captaincy in the limited-overs format. Asghar Afghan was replaced by Gulbadin Naib as the ODI captain.
This decision by ACB was criticised by the current team members including Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan.
Afghanistan has so far lost all their matches in the World Cup. The team has suffered defeats against Australia, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, South Africa, and England.
The team conceded the highest total in the ongoing World Cup. England scored 397 runs against Afghanistan on Tuesday.
The match between England and Afghanistan bared witness to many records. Afghanistan's leg-spinner Rashid became the most expensive spin bowler in the history of ODI as he conceded 110 runs in his nine overs.
England skipper Eoin Morgan hit the most number of sixes (17) by a single batsman in an ODI and England team registered 25 maximums to record the most number of sixes by a team in an ODI.
Morgan went on to score his century off just 57 balls, recording the fourth highest century in World Cup.
Afghanistan will next take on India on June 22. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 08:47 IST

