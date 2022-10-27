Rilee Rossouw becomes first South African batter to smash century in T20 World Cup

Sydney [Australia], October 27 (ANI): Rilee Rossouw on Thursday became the first South African batter to hit a century in an ICC T20 World Cup event.

The attacking left-hander achieved this feat during his side's Group 2, Super 12 match against Bangladesh at the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

In the match, Rilee smacked an aggressive 109 off just 56 balls. His knock consisted of seven fours and eight sixes.

Before this, the highest score by a Proteas batter in a T20 World Cup event was 94 by Rassie van der Dussen against England in 2021.

The southpaw is also the first-ever batter from a full-member team to smash two consecutive hundreds in the T20I format.



Prior to this, Rilee had smashed an unbeaten 100* against India in the third T20I of the recently-concluded series earlier this month.

Coming to the match, South Africa posted a massive 205/5 in their 20 overs after opting to bat first.

The Proteas smashed Bangladesh bowlers all over the park, with Quinton De Kock (63) and Rilee putting on a 168-run stand for the second wicket.

Bangladesh innings is currently in progress.

Bangla Tigers are at the top spot in the group with two points and one win in one game. On the other hand, South Africa has to win this match if they want to boost their chances for semifinal as their first match against Zimbabwe was washed away by rain, forcing both sides to share points. They are at third position on the points table with one point. (ANI)

