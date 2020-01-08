Riley Meredith expected to be ruled out of BBL

Hobart [Australia], Jan 8 (ANI): Hobart Hurricanes' pacer Riley Meredith is expected to be ruled out of the remainder of Big Bash League (BBL), side's physiotherapist revealed on Wednesday.

The bowler had picked up a side strain in Hobart's last match against Perth Scorchers in Perth.

Meredith had pulled up while delivering his second over in Perth's innings.

"We are expecting this injury will rule Riley out of the remainder of our BBL campaign. Riley had scans yesterday, which unfortunately revealed a significant left side strain that will sideline him for at least a month," cricket.com.au quoted Hurricanes physiotherapist Stewart Williamson as saying.

"We will work with Riley on a rehabilitation plan to ideally have him back available for the second half of the Marsh Sheffield Shield season," he added.

The Hurricanes have now brought in fast bowler David Moody to replace Meredith.

This will add to Hurricanes' problems as the side is already missing James Faulkner following his calf injury. Hobart has also lost opening batsman D'Arcy Short for a fortnight as he travels to India for the upcoming ODI series.

Hobart Hurricanes squad: Matthew Wade (c), Qais Ahmad, George Bailey, Scott Boland, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott (wk), Simon Milenko, David Miller, David Moody, Tom Rogers, Clive Rose, Mac Wright.

The side is currently placed at the seventh place in the BBL standings with 6 points from six matches and they will next face Brisbane Heat tomorrow. (ANI)

