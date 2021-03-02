Ringing Pujara's doorbell and scampering: Rohit teases batsman

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 2 (ANI): Ahead of the fourth and final Test against England, India opener Rohit Sharma on Tuesday teased premier Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara by giving a quirky caption to a picture from the fielding drill.

The Indian cricket team shifted focus to fielding on Tuesday to ensure utmost sharpness in the upcoming fourth Test after training in the nets on Monday.

Rohit shared a picture from the hosts' fielding drill in which he can be seen running along with spinner Kuldeep Yadav at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

But what made the posts unique was the hilarious caption given by Rohit. The opening batsman wrote, "This is us ringing Pujara's doorbell and scampering, after fielding for 2 days."



During the drill on Tuesday, while batsman Mayank Agarwal was seen taking a diving catch, all-rounder Washington Sundar was seen throwing the ball back seconds after collecting it.

Earlier on Monday, the BCCI shared a video on Twitter to give a sneak peek of the net session. In the video, India skipper Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane can be seen batting in the nets while Rohit Sharma can be seen having a chat with head coach Ravi Shastri.

Meanwhile, India's Test deputy Ajinkya Rahane has said that the pitch for the fourth Test against England would be similar to the second and third Test.

"The wicket would be similar to the third Test and also the second Test what we played in Chennai. The wicket would be similar, yes the pink ball made the difference, it was coming much quicker off the wicket as compared to the red ball. That was an adjustment we had to make but as I said the wicket would be a lot similar to the last two Test matches," Rahane said during a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

In the ongoing series, Rohit, Axar Patel, and Ravichandran Ashwin have been the standout performers and now in the fourth Test, skipper Kohli would look to come to the party and end his century-drought. Kohli had last scored a century way back in 2019 in a day-night Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens. (ANI)

