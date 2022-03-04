'RIP GOAT': Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma condole demise of Shane Warne

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Indian batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma on Friday condoled the demise of legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne.

The iconic leg-spinner passed away in Thailand of a suspected heart attack, his management company said in a statement to Fox Sports.

"Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #goat (Greatest of All Time). Greatest to turn the cricket ball," Virat Kohli tweeted.



"I'm truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne....still can't believe it," India men's captain Rohit Sharma wrote.

Shane Warne was one of the best leg-spinners to have embraced the game and was fondly known as 'King of Spin'. Warne scalped 708 wickets in his illustrious career which spanned for 145 Test matches.

Warne played 194 One Day Internationals for Australia in which he scalped 293 wickets. The right-hander was also handy with the bat as he scored 3,154 runs in his Test career. He amassed 1,018 runs in the 50-overs format.

The leg-spinner was known for his guile bowling and took a total of 1001 wickets. He became the first-ever bowler to scale the peak of 1,000 international wickets. (ANI)

