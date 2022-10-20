Rishabh can bat at number six, Karthik at seven: Sunil Gavaskar

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): The greatest rivalry resumes when India square off against Pakistan in their tournament opener of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on October 23rd, 2022.

Both teams will be looking to get their World Cup campaign off to a flyer and with the excitement around the game building, fans and experts are deliberating tactics, line-ups and bowling permutations which India and Pakistan can deploy in the game.

India will be looking to avenge their loss against Pakistan in the previous edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and end the wait of winning the coveted trophy and getting the World Cup back to India after 15 years.



Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Live, Sunil Gavaskar spoke about how India's middle order is going to line-up with both wicket-keepers Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant in good touch and vying for a spot in the starting 11,"It's just that maybe, if they decide to go with six bowlers, with Hardik Pandya being the sixth bowler, then he (Pant) may not be able to find a place, but if they decide to go with Hardik Pandya as a fifth bowler, then Rishabh Pant has an opportunity to bat at number six and Karthik maybe at number seven, followed by the four bowlers."

"So, that could well happen, we just have to wait and see. They would certainly want a left-hander in the middle, but looking at the top four, who are in such good form, you sometimes say to yourself, How many overs is Rishabh Pant going to get in? Is he going to get three or four overs? And for three or four overs, is Karthik or Rishabh better? So, these are all the situations they will look at and they'll take a call on this," he said.

Gavaskar further spoke on Shaheen Shah Afridi's return to the Pakistan squad after injury and how significantly the Pakistan fielding unit has improved, he said, "I think that's what their main concern was, about his fitness and how he will shape up. And certainly, in the two overs that he bowled, he's shown that he's back to full fitness."

"So, clearly that is one headache gone. I think with their catching, they were much better than what we saw against England. Their ground fielding was very good. So, these are two aspects that was worrying them and they have shown improvement in those areas. So, I don't think they'll have any doubts when they'll take on India on Sunday," said Gavaskar.


