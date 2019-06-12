Rishabh Pant called in to cover for injured Shikhar Dhawan

Nottingham [UK], Jun 12 (ANI): Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant will come in as a back up for injured Shikhar Dhawan in India's ongoing campaign at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

"Pant is likely to come to the UK as a back up of Dhawan and not as a replacement. The BCCI has not asked for a replacement as of now. They will monitor Dhawan's recovery," a senior BCCI official told ANI on Wednesday.

"If there will be an issue with Dhawan's improvement then BCCI will ask the ICC for replacement and Pant will be added in the squad," the official added.

Dhawan is currently nursing an injury on the back of his left hand in the region between the index finger and thumb.

During a fixture against Australia on June 9, Dhawan was hit by a Pat Cummins bouncer. However, the batsman went onto play a match-winning knock of 117 off 109 balls which helped India secure a 36-run win.

On Tuesday, the BCCI had released a statement saying Dhawan is currently under observation after sustaining an injury. The opening batsman will stay in England and his progress will be monitored by the Indian cricket board.

"Team India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan is presently under the observation of the BCCI medical team. The team management has decided that Dhawan will continue to be in England and his progress will be monitored," BCCI said, adding, "Dhawan sustained an injury on the back of his left hand in the region between the index finger and thumb during the CWC 2019 league match against Australia."

India will take on New Zealand on June 13 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (ANI)

