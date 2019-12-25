Rishabh Pant celebrates Christmas with Dhoni

New Delhi [India], Dec 25 (ANI): India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant celebrated Christmas with former captain MS Dhoni and his friends on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Pant shared a picture with Dhoni along with his two other friends.



"Wishing you a #MerryChristmas. May the festive season bring peace, joy and happiness to all," he captioned the post.

The 22-year-old featured in the recently concluded ODI series against West Indies, which India won by 2-1, and returned to the form with 117 runs in three matches.

On the other hand, the 38-year-old Dhoni is currently enjoying some time away from the game and he had last played competitive cricket during the World Cup.

He had to endure criticism for his slow batting approach during India's matches in the tournament. Especially in the games against England and New Zealand (semi-final), he had to bear the brunt of netizens who deemed him as the reason for the Men in Blue's loss.

Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 and marks the birth of Jesus Christ. It is commemorated by the Christian community and others across the globe by singing carols and exchanging gifts as the festival aims to spread the message of peace and prosperity. (ANI)

