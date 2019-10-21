Rishabh Pant replaces injured Wriddhiman Saha

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): India wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha was replaced by Rishabh Pant on day three of the third Test match against South Africa here on Monday.

"UPDATE - Wriddhiman Saha has been replaced by Rishabh Pant who has taken a blow right on the end of the gloves," Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted.

Earlier in the day, South Africa batsman Theunis de Bruyn was named as concussion replacement for Dean Elgar, who was struck by India bowler Umesh Yadav.

Elgar was hit on the helmet in the ninth over of the second innings and left the field.

South Africa were all out on 162 in their first innings and India enforced the follow-on on the visitor. India had declared their innings on 497/9.

South Africa are currently playing on 67/5 after the completion of 28 over and the hosts have a 268-run lead in the match. (ANI)

