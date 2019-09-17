Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and Navdeep Saini confirm availability for Vijay Hazare Trophy

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Tuesday said Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and Navdeep Saini have confirmed their availability to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

DDCA took to Twitter to write: "News alert: Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and Navdeep Saini have confirmed their availability to play the #VijayHazareTrophy. The senior selection committee will finalize the Delhi squad shortly."

DDCA president Rajat Sharma said that it was 'really heartening' that Pant, Dhawan, and Saini have decided to play for Delhi.

"@delhi_cricket president @RajatSharmaLive: "It's really heartening to see that Rishabh, Shikhar, and Navdeep opted to play for Delhi at first available opportunity. Virat and Ishant also want to help Delhi cricket and I am sure they will also take the field whenever possible," DDCA tweeted.

"@delhi_cricket president @RajatSharmaLive: "It was a promise they made to all Delhi cricket fans at the Annual Awards recently. It shows that DDCA and the players are on the same page to take Delhi cricket to greater heights and win titles"," DDCA wrote in another tweet. (ANI)

