Rishabh Pant suffers concussion in ODI against Australia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Indian cricket Rishabh Pant has got a concussion after being hit on his helmet while batting in the first ODI against Australia here on Tuesday.

KL Ruhul is keeping for the Team Indian in the absence of Pant. The 22-year-old is under observation at this moment. In 44th over, Pant got hit on the helmet when he was trying to pull Pat Cummins' bouncer.

After being put in to bat, India did not start well and lost Rohit Sharma (10) in the fifth over. Shikhar Dhawan and Rahul's knocks of 74 and 47 respectively to help India post a total of 255.

The second ODI between both teams will be played on January 17. (ANI)

