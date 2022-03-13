Rishabh Pant surpasses Kapil Dev to register fastest Test fifty by an Indian

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 13 (ANI): Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Sunday registered the fastest fifty by an Indian batter in the longer format.

Pant scored 50 runs in just 28 balls and surpassed the record of former India captain Kapil Dev, who made his record of registering a half-century in 30 balls.

The wicketkeeper-batter achieved this feat on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Sunday.

Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul and a decent start by batters have put hosts in a strong position extending their first-innings lead to 204 runs going into Tea on Day-2 of the second Test being played here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. (ANI)

