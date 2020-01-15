Rishabh Pant under observation after suffering concussion

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant who has suffered a concussion after being hit on the helmet while trying to pull Australian cricketer Pat Cummins' bouncer, is under observation at the moment.

"Rishabh Pant is under observation at the moment. His progress will be tracked overnight. A specialist has been consulted and an update will be given accordingly," BCCI said in a statement.

KL Rahul kept wickets for India in the absence of Pant. In 44th over, Pant got hit on the helmet when he was trying to pull Pat Cummins' bouncer.

In the first ODI, Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch's centuries paved way for the Aussies to register an easy victory over India.

With this victory, Australia now leads the three-match series with a 1-0 score.

The two teams will next lock horns in the second ODI on January 17. (ANI)

