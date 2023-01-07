Rishabh Pant's knee surgery successful, cricketer recovering fast

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI): India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has undergone successful knee surgery at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute, according to sources.

Sources told ANI that the surgery took place on Friday and that the cricketer is now under the supervision of the medical team and is recovering fast.

Pant was on Wednesday air-lifted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute from Dehradun's Max Hospital where he was admitted following a car accident on December 30.

On Wednesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a statement saying the wicketkeeper-batsmen will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by its medical team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation.

The statement said that Pant will be under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, Head - the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director - Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the hospital.

"Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation," the BCCI said in an official statement.

"The Board will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period," the statement read.

Pant who ware returning from Delhi to Roorkee was alone in the car and reportedly fell asleep at the wheel. His car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal. The cricketer escaped the near-fatal accident with burn injuries among others that will require plastic surgeries.

According to an earlier statement by the BCCI, the cricketer suffered two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, ankle, toe and back. (ANI)