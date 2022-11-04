Rizwan and I were not up to the mark: Babar Azam after win over SA

Sydney [Australia], November 3 (ANI): Pakistan captain Babar Azam was delighted after Pakistan defeated South Africa by 33 runs (DLS Method) and heaped praise on Mohammad Haris, who replaced Fakhar Zaman in the Pakistan squad and smashed an 11-ball 28 in the match against Proteas.

Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan's sensational fifties followed by Shaheen Shah Afridi's three-wicket haul guided Pakistan to a 33-run victory over South Africa in a rain-curtailed do-or-die match in their Super 12 encounter of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the SCG in Sydney on Thursday.

In the rain-curtailed 14-over match, skipper Temba Bavuma top-scored for South Africa with 36 off 19 while Aiden Markram played a knock of 20 runs in 14 deliveries, for Pakistan Shaheen bagged three while Shadab Khan scalped two wickets.

Despite the win the Pakistan skipper was not happy with his and opener Mohammad Rizwan's form as both the batters failed to contribute in the must-win match.

"Very happy with the way the team performed. Rizwan and I were not up to the mark, but the way Haris played, he's a different player and shifted the momentum. Then Shadab and Ifti were outstanding in finishing the innings," Babar said in the post-match presentation.



The "Player of the match" Shadab Khan contributed both with bat and ball as he smashed 52 runs and bagged two wickets.

"These are our best players and everyone is ready to play. Everyone is a match-winner. The first two matches were close losses, but we've given 100% in the last two matches and you never know, cricket is a funny game, we hope for the best,"

said the Pakistan skipper.

Their last Super 12 match of Group 2 is against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval. With this comprehensive victory over the Proteas, Pakistan can keep hoping against hope for a miracle after doing what was needed of them against South Africa.

With the win, Pakistan claimed third place in the Group 2 points table with four points in their hands. Even after the defeat South Africa are placed in the second spot in the table with five points in their hands. (ANI)

