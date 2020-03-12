Road Safety World Series called off amidst coronavirus outbreak

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 12 (ANI): Road Safety World Series, which featured the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara and Virender Sehwag, has been called off for the time being amidst coronavirus outbreak.

The decision was taken after looking at the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry. The organisers unanimously agreed to reschedule the remaining matches of the Series to a later date.

The remaining seven matches in the series will now be played when the situation is conducive to hold public events with a large gathering and there are no travel restrictions.

"The rescheduling of this series, held to create awareness about Road Safety, is unfortunate yet the right step. We all hope and pray that the spread of Novel Corona Virus is contained," Tendulkar said in an official statement.

"It is nice to support the cause and spread the message of Road Safety and playing again with some old friends on the cricket field. I look forward to continuing to support this critical cause through the medium of sports," he added.

The first four matches in the Road Safety World Series saw a tremendous turnout at all venues. The popularity of this five-nation T20 series, which is held to create awareness towards road safety in the country, grew with every passing day.

World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday had declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concerns. (ANI)

