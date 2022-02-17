Road Safety World Series to be played in May-June, payment of B'desh players for inaugural season cleared

New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): The Road Safety World Series, featuring cricketing legends will be played in May-June 2022 across four venues in India.

Earlier, the tournament was slated to be played in February-March, but now the dates have been pushed back. Sources in the know of developments confirmed to ANI that the tournament will be played across four venues and the organizers are looking to start the tournament in the last week of May.

"Yes, the tournament will be staged across four venues -- Hyderabad, Vishakhapatnam, Lucknow, and Indore. Earlier, we were looking to start the tournament in the last week of February, but now the schedule has been pushed and it will commence in the last week of May," the source said.

"The final will be played in June and we already have the approval from Hyderabad Cricket Association," the source added.

The approval letter from the Hyderabad Cricket Association, which is in possession of ANI, states: "The enthusiasm shown by the legends of the game for the cause of a social gathering and social awareness is highly appreciable. We at CA will be proud to host this stupendous tournament."

Earlier, Bangladesh media had reported that former Bangladesh players such as Khaled Mahmud, Mehrab Hossain, and Rajin Saleh have not been paid for their involvement in the inaugural edition of the Road Safety World Series.

However, former player Rajin Saleh recently released a video, stating clearly that he has received his payment for his involvement in the tournament. "It was a fabulous tournament, it was a great journey for us. I know there have been some payment issues, but it has been cleared now. Best wishes to everyone for the next series, if I get the opportunity to play the tournament once again, I'll be there."

Former Bangladesh spinner Abdur Razzak talking about his involvement with the league said: "There were some issues with the payment, but it has now been cleared. I really appreciate it."

Road Safety World Series' inaugural edition saw participation from teams from India, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and West Indies. Cricket legends from these nations set the pitch on fire and it was India legends that won the inaugural edition of the tournament under the leadership of Sachin Tendulkar.

In the finals of the last season, India Legends had defeated Sri Lanka Legends by 14 runs to win the tournament. (ANI)