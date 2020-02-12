Robin Singh appointed UAE's Director of Cricket

London [UK], Feb 12 (ANI): The Emirates Cricket Board has appointed former Indian cricketer Robin Singh as the new director of cricket, reported ESPNcricinfo on Wednesday.

Robin Singh's appointment was announced after Emirates Cricket Board fired head coach Dougie Brown.

Former England and Scotland cricketer Brown served as the coach of UAE cricket team for about three years since his appointment in May 2017.

Robin Singh previously served as the coach of Hong Kong and the USA. He also has an experience of working with Indian Premier League (IPL) team Mumbai Indians. (ANI)

