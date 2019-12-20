Robin Uthappa is quiet a utility player, says Zubin Bharucha

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): After Robin Uthappa went to Rajasthan Royals, the team's Head of Cricket Zubin Bharucha said that Uthappa is quiet a utility player in Indian Premier League (IPL) who bats brilliantly.

"He is a fantastic batsman, and can keep wickets also, therefore he is quite a utility player when it comes to the IPL," Bharucha said in a statement.

Bharucha said that Robin has always been on our radar for the past six seasons since he became the part of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

"He has always been on our radar ever since he joined KKR, and has performed exceedingly well for them over the past six seasons" he added.

Indian fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat was brought by Rajasthan Royals for INR 3 crore in the IPL auction today.

"We are really pleased to have Jaydev back in our squad for the upcoming season," 49-year-old said.

Earlier, Australia's fast bowler Pat Cummins became the most expensive foreign player in the history of IPL. Cummins was brought by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 15.5 crore. (ANI)

