Roelof van der Merwe returns to Netherlands ODI squad

Amsterdam [Netherlands], March 6 (ANI): Roelof van der Merwe has finally found his way back into the Netherlands ODI team. He is set to play his first ODI game for the Netherlands since November 2021.

Van der Merwe has been named in the 17-man squad for their ODI tour to South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Van der Merwe has played a total of 16 ODI's till date. Of the 16, he has played 13 for South Africa and featured for Netherlands in the remaining 3 ODI's. The 38-year-old all-rounder has 96 runs and 19 wickets after featuring in 16 matches. He was also a part of the SA 20 title-winning side Sunrisers Eastern Cape.



The veteran all-rounder finished the season as the leading wicket-taker with 20 wickets in 10 matches, including one five-wicket haul. He also ended the season as the player of the match in the SA 20 final.

Along with Van der Merwe pace bowlers Brandon Glover, Paul van Meekeren, and Fred Klaassen are also making their comeback after missing the ODI series against Pakistan in 2022.

In addition to interim coach Ryan van Niekerk, top coach at the Gary Kirsten Cricket Academy in Cape Town, Heino Kuhn and Russell Domingo are also part of the coaching staff. Heino Kuhn played first-class cricket for the Northerns, North West, Titans and Kent and international cricket for South Africa (four Test Matches and seven T20Is). In total, he made 11,838 first-class runs with a top score of 244* and an average of 39.06. In 2011, Kuhn played in the Netherlands at ACC, together with Graeme van Buuren.

Netherlands squad for ODIs against Zimbabwe and South Africa: Scott Edwards (capt & wk), Colin Ackermann, Musa Ahmad, Shariz Ahmad, Tom Cooper, Wesley Barresi, Aryan Dutt, Brandon Glover, Vivian Kingma, F Ryan Klein, red Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Max O'Dowd, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh. (ANI)

