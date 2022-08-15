Roger Binny and captains of Maharaja Trophy hoist flag on Independence Day

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], August 15 (ANI): To mark the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day today, former India cricketer Roger Binny hoisted the national flag in Mysore at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground. The Karnataka State Cricket Association, led by President Roger Binny, is currently hosting the Maharaja Trophy T20.

Also present were KSCA Treasurer Vinay Mruthyunjaya and the captains of the six teams of the Maharaja Trophy, Manish Pandey (Gulbarga Mystics), Mayank Agarwal (Bengaluru Blasters), Karun Nair (Mysuru Warriors), K Gowtham (Shivamogga Strikers), Samarth R (Mangalore United) and Navneet Sisodia (Hubli Tigers).

Roger Binny was also part of the Indian team that won the ODI World Cup in 1983 and is well known to have been an integral part of the team.



On India's Independence Day, Mangalore United take on Bengaluru Blasters at 3 PM while the Gulbarga Mystics play Hubli Tigers in the 7 PM game, both in Mysore. These are the final two games in Mysore before the tournament moves to Bangalore.

The marquee Twenty20 cricket tournament is organised in memory of the HRH late Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, the former President of KSCA and Maharaja of Mysore. The Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 commenced on 7th August in Mysore with the first leg of matches being held at the Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Ground in Mysore. A total of 18 matches will be held in Mysore followed by a total of 16 matches including the final being held in Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The two-week T20 extravaganza will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Kannada. It will also be streamed live on the Fancode app for larger consumption. (ANI)

