Rohan Patil hits first-ever century at Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20

Mysore (Karnataka) [India], August 12 (ANI): While 20-year-old Will Smeed became the first player to hit a century in England's most-watched T20 tournament 'The Hundred' at Edgbaston recently, Karnataka's very own 20-year-old Rohan Patil became the first to score a brilliant century in the first edition of Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 being played at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground in Mysore.

His sparkling knock on Thursday helped his team Gulbarga Mystics register a massive 9-wicket win against home team Mysore Warriors led by India cricketer Karun Nair who set up a total of 160/4 in 19 overs. Opening the batting line-up for Gulbarga Mystics, a calm and composed Rohan reached the half-century mark in just 15 deliveries while his century came in just 42 deliveries. His unbeaten knock of 112 was studded with 11 fours and seven over the boundary line.

"I really enjoyed my innings yesterday and after a point, it felt like the crowd started cheering for us instead of the home team. It definitely feels great to be the first to get a century at the Maharaja Trophy, this is a great opportunity for youngsters like me," stated the youngster who plays for Sir Syed Cricketers, a first division club based out of Bengaluru.

Rohan's father Anand Patil was an empanelled umpire with the KSCA, and that is how the youngster's journey began in the sport. "Yes, of course, I started playing cricket because of my father who was involved in the sport as an umpire but I think I was always drawn to the game as a kid and having closely watched a lot of players don the India colours from Karnataka, I was inspired to take up the sport in all seriousness," added Patil.



While he aspires to draw the attention of franchises in the mega IPL through memorable performance in the Maharaja Trophy, he says it is too soon to start dreaming of an IPL stint. "I am aware that a good show here could help me draw the attention of IPL franchises, and surely if given a chance, I will aim to play my best. But for now, I am only focused on playing good innings for my team Gulbarga Mystics and help the team play in the final of Maharaja Trophy," Rohan asserted.

Only a day prior, on Wednesday, Mysore Warriors' skipper Karun Nair had played a swashbuckling knock of 91 runs but could not get to the 100-mark as his team successfully chased the target of 141 set by Hubli Tigers.

There have been some big scores in the tournament so far, and Rohan's ton is perhaps only the start of bigger innings to come as the Bengaluru leg of the tournament begins next week at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The marquee Twenty20 cricket tournament is being organised in the memory of the HRH late Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, the former President of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and Maharaja of Mysore.

The Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 commenced on August 7 in Mysore with the first leg of matches being held at the Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Ground in Mysore. A total of 18 matches will be held in Mysore followed by a total of 16 matches including the final being held in Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. (ANI)

